Rising cardiac arrests among youths: Ashok Gehlot seeks high-level scientific probe

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged the state and central governments to constitute a high-level scientific investigation committee to examine the rising number of sudden cardiac arrests and unexplained deaths among youths and children.

Raising concern over the issue, the senior Congress leader said the public has the right to know the real causes behind these deaths so that similar incidents can be prevented in the future. He noted that sudden fatalities among seemingly healthy young individuals, including doctors, have created fear and uncertainty in society.

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"The growing concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Tika Ram Jully, and other legislators in the Assembly regarding the rising cases of cardiac arrests and sudden deaths among youths and children are extremely serious," he said.

Calls for scientific clarity, cites global research

Gehlot also referred to international discussions on rare side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, including Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome.

"Although recent reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research did not find a direct link, there is an ongoing global research into the impact of long Covid infection and vaccines on the cardiovascular system," he said.

He stressed that it is the government's responsibility to remove confusion surrounding the issue and provide clarity based on scientific findings.

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"The government cannot dismiss this as normal. I urge both the state and central governments to rise above politics and form a high-level scientific investigation committee on this issue," he said.

Gehlot further pointed out that the previous Congress government had announced the establishment of a "Centre for Post-Covid Rehabilitation" at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in the 2023 budget to facilitate research into such health concerns. He expressed disappointment that the current administration has not taken steps to advance the project.

Reiterating his demand, Gehlot said the matter should be addressed through a scientific and evidence-based approach, given the growing public anxiety around sudden cardiac deaths among young people.

(With inputs from PTI)