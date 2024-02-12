Roads blocked, nails erected: Delhi Airport issues advisory ahead of farmers' protest on Tuesday

The Delhi Airport on Monday issued an advisory for air travellers ahead of the farmers' protest in the national capital on February 13. It said due to the farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting Tuesday, there will be traffic diversions in effect.

"For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented starting from 12.02.2024. We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes," it said in a statement.

"To ensure timely arrival, we strongly encourage travelers to utilize the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the airport metro for Terminal 3 (3) for convenient transportation options," it further stated.

At least 200 farmer unions, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have announced a 'March to Delhi', seeking a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Delhi and Haryana have put traffic restrictions, with Section 144 imposed in several places. The Haryana government has imposed Section 144 in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people in 15 districts and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor-trolley.

In Delhi, traffic restrictions have been put in place and security arrangements intensified at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders. The borders have been fortified with concrete blocks and iron nails to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city. The measures affected traffic movement in the border areas of Delhi on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to an advisory, traffic restrictions have been imposed for commercial vehicles at the Singhu border since Monday. Tuesday onwards, the restrictions apply to all types of vehicles.

Police have deployed more than 5,000 security personnel while cranes and earthmovers carrying large containers to block the road were also at work.

Multiple security barricades have already been installed at the borders to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. Nails have been erected on roads so that if the protesting farmers try to enter the city on vehicles, their tyres can be punctured.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been enforced in the northeast district of Delhi to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from PTI)