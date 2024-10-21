Rohini school blast: Pro-Khalistani group claims responsibility; Delhi Police reaches out to Telegram

Delhi Police has reached out to social media platforms, including messaging app Telegram, in its investigation into a blast near a CRPF school in Rohini area. A pro-Khalistani group has claimed responsibility for the blast, and the post regarding the same was made in the channel.

A blast tore through the wall of a school in Prashant Vihar. No injuries were reported but the impact of the blast damaged some vehicles and buildings nearby.

The police is now investigating a possible Khalistani connection after the Telegram post claimed responsibility. They claimed that the explosion was in retaliation for the alleged targeting of pro-Khalistani separatists by Indian agents.

The Delhi Police has sought details about the Telegram channel named ‘Justice League India’, where a video of the blast along with a ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ watermark appeared along with the message. Telegram is yet to respond to the police.

"If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI" – the message read.

Blast near Rohini school

Windows and signboards of shops opposite the CRPF Public School have been damaged by the explosion. An FIR has been lodged against unknown individuals under the Explosives Act. The police added that the explosion was caused by a low-intensity IED controlled by a timer or remote.

According to top police officials, the perpetrators intended to send a warning to the authorities.

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Delhi Police sealed off the area after the explosion.