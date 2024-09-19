India to discuss Khalistan issue in PM Modi’s bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden? Here’s what we know

India and the US are expected to discuss all issues in the upcoming bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. India could also discuss the Khalistan issue with the US. This comes after a US court summoned the Indian government on Thursday after a civil lawsuit was filed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his assassination attempt.

Related Articles

Speaking about PM Modi’s meeting with Biden, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "As we have said earlier, whatever issues are of mutual concern between India and America, we discuss them all. Whether any specific issue will be raised or not, I cannot say at this time, but I can definitely say that we will discuss all the issues," when he was asked if the Khalistan issue would be discussed.

PM Modi will visit the US from September 21 to 23, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) announced. He will attend the Quad leaders summit on September 21, hosted by Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has summoned the Indian government following a civil lawsuit by Pannun. The summons was issued against the Indian government, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former RAW chief Samant Goel, RAW agent Vikram Yadav, and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta.

The summons also asks the Indian government to file a reply within 21 days. The Centre is yet to respond to the summons.

Last year, UK newspaper Financial Times reported that the US had thwarted a plot to kill Pannun, who heads the radical outfit Sikhs for Justice and holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. Officials in the Joe Biden administration also later confirmed this. The External Affairs Ministry, responding to the allegations, said India has launched a high-level probe.