Rs 16,700-crore Navi Mumbai airport set for June debut, Gautam Adani calls it 'a true gift to India'

The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to open in June, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced on March 16. Originally planned for an April 17 inauguration, the greenfield airport aims to ease congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and cater to the rising demand for air travel.

Developed under a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), the airport is coming up with an investment of ₹16,700 crore. It will eventually feature two runways and four terminals, with a full capacity to handle 90 million passengers annually upon completion of all five phases.

"A glimpse into India's aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today — a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!" Adani said in a post on X (formally twitter), also praising his team and partners for making the vision a reality.

A glimpse into India’s aviation future! ✈️



Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today—a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!



Kudos to the Adani Airports team & partners for… pic.twitter.com/2TCWcSnr6c — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 16, 2025

Earlier, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal had indicated that the commercial inauguration was targeted for April 17. Following a successful trial landing of a civil passenger aircraft in December 2024, officials had outlined a phased rollout — domestic flights expected in the second half of May and international operations likely by the end of July.

With its strategic location and expansive infrastructure, Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised to become a crucial hub, reinforcing India’s aviation ambitions.