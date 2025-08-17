₹11,000-cr expressways launched in Delhi: Faster IGI access, smoother NCR connectivity. Check details 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17 inaugurated two major highway projects in Delhi — the Dwarka Expressway (Delhi section) and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) — built at a combined cost of nearly ₹11,000 crore.

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi held a roadshow in Delhi’s Rohini and inspected the projects. The Prime Minister’s Office said the initiatives reflect his vision of creating “world-class infrastructure” to improve ease of living and seamless mobility. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other BJP leaders attended the ceremony.

Advertisement

The 10.1-km Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, built at a cost of ₹5,360 crore, links Shiv Murti to the Delhi-Haryana border via Dwarka Sector-21 and connects with UER-II. It provides direct access to the Yashobhoomi convention centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and Dwarka bus depot. With this corridor, travel time from the Singhu border to IGI Airport will drop from nearly two hours to around 40 minutes, while Noida–IGI trips may take only 20 minutes.

The Prime Minister also opened the Alipur–Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II, built at ₹5,580 crore. Dubbed Delhi’s “third Ring Road,” the 76-km access-controlled expressway is designed to divert heavy vehicles away from the city, easing bottlenecks at Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-09. With eight lanes, interchanges and service roads, it will also streamline freight movement across NCR.

Advertisement

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated in March 2024. With Sunday’s launches, commuters in the region can expect faster travel, reduced pollution and improved logistics.