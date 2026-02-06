₹2 crore debt, sisters' obsession with Korean culture: Top developments in Ghaziabad triple suicide case

A web of crippling financial distress, digital restrictions and emotional isolation has emerged in the Ghaziabad triple suicide case, with multiple media reports revealing that the girls’ father was burdened with a debt of nearly ₹2 crore. The deaths of three minor sisters aged 16, 14 and 12, who jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building in the early hours of Tuesday, have shocked the nation.

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Police say the sisters were deeply influenced by Korean culture, including K-Pop music and K-dramas. As per officials, the teenage sisters were distressed after their father confiscated their mobile phone and deleted their social media account days before the incident.

A suicide note and diary recovered from the scene point to loneliness, emotional withdrawal and desperation, bringing renewed focus on adolescent mental health and digital dependency.

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: What do we know so far