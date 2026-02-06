₹2 crore debt, sisters' obsession with Korean culture: Top developments in Ghaziabad triple suicide case

A web of crippling financial distress, digital restrictions and emotional isolation has emerged in the Ghaziabad triple suicide case, with multiple media reports revealing that the girls’ father was burdened with a debt of nearly ₹2 crore. The deaths of three minor sisters aged 16, 14 and 12, who jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building in the early hours of Tuesday, have shocked the nation.
Police say the sisters were deeply influenced by Korean culture, including K-Pop music and K-dramas. As per officials, the teenage sisters were distressed after their father confiscated their mobile phone and deleted their social media account days before the incident.
A suicide note and diary recovered from the scene point to loneliness, emotional withdrawal and desperation, bringing renewed focus on adolescent mental health and digital dependency.
Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: What do we know so far
- The father, Chetan Kumar, is reportedly under a debt of ₹2 crore, according to India Today. He recently suffered a loss of ₹20–30 lakh in online trading. Kumar reportedly sold his mobile phone to arrange money to recharge the home’s electricity.
- Speaking to India Today, Kumar admitted his losses but asked, “Yes, I had a loss of Rs 20–30 lakh. But how does that justify my children dying by suicide?”
- The girls had not attended school since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The eldest sister studied till class 7, the middle one till class 5, and the youngest studied only till class 3.
- The sisters were deeply influenced by K-Pop, Korean dramas and films. They had changed their names to Aliza, Cindy and Maria. According to their father, they would get angry at the mention of Indians and often expressed a desire to go to Korea.
- Police said Kumar confiscated their phone and deleted their social media account about 10 days before the incident after discovering it had gained a significant following.
- Around 10 days before the incident, he also forced them to delete their social media account, which had approximately 2,000 followers.
- The father claimed the girls had told him they would “die if they didn’t get Korean.”
- A suicide note was recovered in which the sisters apologised to their father. They asked him to read a diary, which they said contained all the answers. Scribbles on the wall read: “My life is very, very alone.”
- While initial suspicion fell on a task-based Korean gaming app, police later ruled it out.
- Kumar has two surviving children from two marriages. Both his wives are sisters, and the entire family lived together. One of the deceased was from his first marriage, while the other two were from the second.