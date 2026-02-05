Ghaziabad triple suicide: Father of the sisters had Rs 2 crore debt, was in financial crisis, say sources

Ghaziabad triple suicide case: The father of the teenaged girls who died by suicide was deep in debt of Rs 2 crore, sources told India Today. The case has rattled the nation and brought the focus back on mobile usage.

Father of the sisters aged 16, 14 and 12, who jumped off the ninth floor of their residential building, spoke to India Today and acknowledged his financial distress. Chetan Kumar, who worked in the online trading sector, said he recently suffered a loss of Rs 20-30 lakh. "Yes, I had a loss of Rs 20–30 lakh. But how does that justify my children dying by suicide?" he said.

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Kumar had reportedly sold his phone and used the money to recharge his home’s electricity.

UNNERVING DETAILS

The siblings loved Korean music, Korean drama and films and Korean culture – inasmuch as they had mentioned their love for all things Korean in the diary they left behind. Kumar had taken their phone and stopped them from watching Korean shows and films.

The sisters had reportedly not been going to school for the last two-three years.

Chetan Kumar said his daughters were so addicted to Korean culture that they had even changed their names to Aliza, Cindy and Maria. They even requested him to take them to Korea. "Indian ki naam se unko gussa aa jata tha. (They would get angry at the mention of Indians)," he added

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According to police sources, the sisters created a social media account that gained a significant following. Kumar, who learnt about the existence of the same some 10 ago ago, deleted the account and confiscated the phone.

He said his daughters had begun following Korean entertainment three years ago and told him that they would die if they didn’t get Korean.

In the suicide letter, the sisters apologised to the father and asked him to read the dairy that, they said, carried all the answers. There were also scribbles on the wall, reading: "My life is very, very alone."

While a task-based Korean gaming app was in focus initially, the police later ruled it out.

