Russia's Su-57 flies with a new-generation engine: Why it matters

Russia has carried out the first flight of its fifth-generation stealth fighter Su-57 powered by a new-generation engine, marking a key step in the aircraft's long-running development programme.

Russia's state-owned aerospace firm United Aircraft Corporation said flight tests of the Izdeliye 177 engine have now begun as part of the Su-57 aircraft system, in cooperation with the United Engine Corporation, a subsidiary of Rostec.

"Specialists from the United Aircraft Corporation and the United Engine Corporation have begun flight testing the Izdeliye 177 engine as part of the fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft system," the company said.

It added that test pilot Roman Kondratyev took the aircraft into the air, and that the flight proceeded as planned, and the new engine performed reliably.

What is the Izdeliye 177 engine?

The Izdeliye 177 is a new-generation powerplant developed specifically for the Su-57. According to UAC, it is designed to deliver increased thrust and improved overall flight performance.

While detailed specifications have not been made public, Rostec said the engine will enhance the aircraft's flight characteristics and support further development of the fighter platform.

The start of flight testing signals a transition from ground and bench testing to real-world evaluation, a necessary step before the engine can be cleared for wider operational use.

Why does the engine matter?

Engine performance is central to fifth-generation fighter capabilities. A more powerful and efficient engine can improve range, manoeuvrability, payload capacity and endurance, while also supporting advanced features such as sustained supersonic flight and reduced infrared signature.

For the Su-57, the new engine is seen as a way to move closer to its intended performance benchmarks, after years of incremental upgrades and testing.

UAC said it is ramping up production of the Su-57 to increase deliveries to the Russian military and for export customers, suggesting the engine programme is tied to broader plans to scale up the aircraft.

What can the Su-57 do?

Russia has described the Su-57 as a multirole fifth-generation fighter capable of carrying out a wide range of combat missions.

According to the manufacturer, the aircraft can engage air, ground and maritime targets, operate around the clock, function in adverse weather conditions and fly under electronic warfare and jamming environments.

Its low-observable design is intended to reduce vulnerability to modern air defence systems, allowing it to operate despite countermeasures from advanced radar networks.

Russia has also claimed the Su-57 to be combat-proven, citing its operational use in Syria and Ukraine.

Why is India part of the conversation?

The maiden flight comes amid renewed discussion about the Su-57's export prospects, particularly in India.

Moscow has offered the Su-57 to New Delhi with full technology transfer for indigenous production.

Earlier in November, Rostec chief executive Sergey Chemezov said Russia was willing to offer New Delhi unrestricted access to the fifth-generation fighter's technology, including engines, sensors and stealth materials.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Chemezov said the proposal would involve initial aircraft supply from Russia, followed by a phased shift of production to India. "Any demand by the Indian side regarding the technology will be completely acceptable," he said while speaking to ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)

