India is examining the possibility of acquiring at least two squadrons of Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets, The Print reported on Tuesday. India had withdrawn from the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) programme with Russia in 2018 due to concerns about the Su-57's underwhelming stealth and super cruise capabilities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is now considering a proposal from Russia to procure the aircraft, which may also involve manufacturing them locally in India, sources told The Print.

The proposal includes the possibility of setting up a joint production effort between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia's Sukhoi Bureau, similar to past collaborations on MiGs and the Su-30 MKI. If the plan moves forward, the report said, two squadrons would be delivered in fly-away condition, while another 3-5 squadrons could be manufactured locally at HAL's Nashik facility.

The plans are still in the early stages and are separate from the ongoing Medium Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, which is currently evaluating options, including the French-made Rafale by Dassault Aviation.

While the Su-57 is not universally classified as a 5th-generation fighter, it meets India's operational needs, particularly following the developments in Operation Sindoor. An official said that the only two friendly countries which have the 5th generation aircraft are the US and Russia. "The US will not be offering the F-35, which is a more mature aircraft and indeed a stealth one, under the Make in India route. The Russians are (offering)," the official was quoted as saying.

Russia's Offer to India

In March this year, Russia’s ambassador to New Delhi, Denis Alipov confirmed that Moscow had offered India a favorable deal for the Su-57 fighter, not only for sale but also for joint production. "We are offering not only to sell but to co-produce. We offer technology sharing. We offer industry with the creation of necessary industrial facilities for production. We are open to configuration changes. So this is a very lucrative deal that we offer to India," Alipov said while speaking at an India Today conclave in March 2025.

Russia's latest fifth-generation multirole fighter, Sukhoi-57E, showcased its capabilities during demonstration flights at the Aero India 2025 international air show in February. Notably, it stands out as the only fifth-generation fighter to have demonstrated its effectiveness in real combat scenarios against Western air defense systems, Russia's news agency TASS said. The Su-57E is equipped to deploy a diverse array of precision-guided munitions while boasting advanced stealth technology, making it difficult for enemy radars to detect.

Su-57 Production

Russia's state arms seller Rosoboronexport has also indicated that the production of the Su-57E fighter jet could begin in India quickly if New Delhi decides to go ahead with the purchase. The company highlighted that Indian enterprises already involved in producing the Su-30MKI could easily adapt to manufacturing the Su-57E.

"In case of a positive decision by the Indian side, the production of the Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet can be started at the factories currently producing the Su-30MKI fighter within a short time," Rosoboronexport said. The Indian Air Force has already taken delivery of more than 220 Su-30MKI fighters, which were produced by HAL. Rosoboronexport added that the continued production of these aircraft in India is being discussed and that it expects "good news in the near future."

