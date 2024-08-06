S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha: '9,000 students among 19,000 Indians are still in Bangladesh'

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while speaking about the unrest in Bangladesh and its implications on India on Tuesday in Lok Sabha, mentioned that around 19,000 Indian nationals are currently stranded in Bangladesh, of which 9,000 are students.

Jaishankar also said that the central government is in constant touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh. He noted that most Indian students in Bangladesh had returned home in July when the unrest became violent.

"We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there of which about 9000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July," he said in the Parliament today.

The foreign minister also mentioned that India is closely monitoring the situation concerning minorities living in Bangladesh.

"We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored," the EAM said.

Regarding former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival in India, Jaishankar stated that she had requested permission to come to the country on very short notice.

"On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi," he said.

Amidst escalating violence and unrest in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina fled the country on Monday. She arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Upon her arrival in India, the former prime minister held meetings with NSA Ajit Doval and senior military officials.

The Border Security Force (BSF) issued a high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border and held meetings with village leaders and military officials in the area to ensure law and order is maintained.