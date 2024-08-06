Jaishankar on Bangladesh crisis: 'Sheikh Hasina asked to come for the moment to India on short notice'

The situation in Bangladesh is evolving and New Delhi is monitoring the status of minorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Rajy Sabha on Tuesday. Speaking on the situation in Bangladesh, Jaishankar said, "Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of security establishments, PM Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."

Sharing the details leading up to the chaos, Jaishankar said that since the election in January 2024, there had been considerable tension, deep divides, and growing polarisation in Bangladesh politics. "This underlying foundation aggravated a student agitation that started in June this year. There was growing violence including attacks on public buildings and infrastructure as well as traffic and rail obstruction. The violence continued through the month of July."

"Throughout this period, we repeatedly counseled restraint and urged that the situation be diffused through dialogue. So despite a Supreme Court judgment on 21 July, there was no let up in the public agitation. various decisions and actions taken thereafter only exacerbated the situation. The agitation at this stage coalesced around a one-point agenda the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should step down."

On 4th August, he said, events took a very serious turn, and attacks on the police including police stations and government installations intensified even as overall levels of violence greatly escalated. "Properties of individuals associated with the regime (Awami League) were torched across the country."

"What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their business, and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear. On 5th August, demonstrators converged in Daka despite the curfew. The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving. The Army Chief General Zaman addressed the nation on 5th August. He spoke about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government. We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian Community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students however have already returned to India in the month of July."

The EAM said that New Delhi expects the host government would provide the required security protection for these establishments. "We look forward to the normal functioning once the situation stabilizes. we are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities."

"We naturally remain deeply concerned till Law and Order is visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation in the last 24 hours. We have also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka. This is the situation as of now," he said.



