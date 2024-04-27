Salman Khan firing case: MCOCA charges levelled against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his aides

The Mumbai police crime branch has applied sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the Salman Khan firing case. They've arrested four people, including two shooters, and have identified gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted suspects in the case.

Once MCOCA is invoked, the arrested suspects will face longer detention periods and will find it harder to obtain bail. Additionally, the investigating officer will have more time and authority to gather evidence and file charges against them, typically within six months.

Sagar Pal (21), Vicky Gupta (24), Sonu Kumar Bishnoi (35), and Anuj Kumar Thapan (23) were apprehended, while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi were identified as wanted suspects. MCOCA charges were filed against all six individuals.

Lawrence is presently serving time at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat for a separate offense. Meanwhile, his brother Anmol is suspected to be living in either Canada or the United States, as per officials. The Mumbai police have issued a lookout notice for Anmol Bishnoi.

On April 14, two men purportedly affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang rode a motorcycle to Bandra and reportedly fired five shots at Salman Khan's residence before fleeing. Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident on Facebook. Subsequently, on April 16, Mumbai police's crime branch apprehended two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, in Bhuj, Gujarat.

On April 25, the Mumbai crime branch detained two additional members of the gang, Anuj Thapan (32) and Sonu Subhash Chander (37), in Punjab. Allegedly, they had arrived in Panvel on March 15 and supplied firearms to the other two accused. Thapan, affiliated with the Bishnoi gang, has three prior FIRs against him.