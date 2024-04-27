Salman Khan shooting case: Police issues lookout notice against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is now subject to a lookout circular (LOC) following a recent shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra, as per a police official's disclosure reported by PTI.

Officials are contemplating transferring Lawrence Bishnoi, currently serving time in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, to police custody, possibly under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), as per the official's suggestion.

Anmol Bishnoi, who allegedly confessed to the shooting incident, has become a focus of the investigation, leading Mumbai police to issue a lookout circular (LOC) against him last Friday, according to an official speaking to PTI.

"Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi have been identified as wanted suspects in the case. While Anmol resides in Canada and frequently travels to the USA, investigations have traced the IP address of the Facebook post claiming responsibility for the shooting to Portugal," elaborated the official.

The police filed an initial report under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) after two individuals on a motorcycle fired shots at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Salman Khan's residence, in the early hours of April 14.

Police sources confirmed that the alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both from Bihar, were apprehended along with Sonu Kumar Subhash Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32). The latter supplied them with two locally-made firearms and ammunition on March 15.

The official stated that Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan, who hail from Fazilka near Lawrence Bishnoi's hometown in Punjab, were also implicated in a shooting incident registered in Gangapur, Punjab, along with Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi.