Sambhal blind murder: Wife killed husband with lover, chopped body; How a tattoo cracked the case

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district allegedly killed her husband after he caught her with her lover, then chopped his body and attempted to erase all evidence by dumping the remains in different locations. Police say the crime, planned inside the couple’s home, came undone weeks later when a tattoo on a decomposed torso and photographs on the accused woman’s mobile phone exposed the plot.

The case surfaced on December 15 after Chandausi Kotwali police recovered a severely decomposed torso stuffed inside a black bag from behind an Idgah on Patroua Road. The body was missing its head and limbs, leaving investigators with no immediate way to identify the victim.

How a tattoo helped

During forensic examination, officers noticed a tattooed name, “Rahul,” on the arm of the torso. The marking provided the first crucial lead, indicating the deceased was a man named Rahul.

Police then scanned missing persons records and found that on November 24, a woman named Ruby, a resident of Chunni Mohalla under the same police station limits, had reported her husband Rahul missing.

Ruby was called in for questioning and identification. When shown the clothes recovered with the mutilated body, she denied that the torso belonged to her husband. Investigators, however, grew suspicious due to contradictions in her statements and her visible discomfort during questioning.

The breakthrough came when police examined Ruby’s mobile phone. Officers found photographs of Ruby standing with a man wearing the same T-shirt that had been recovered from the black bag containing the torso. The matching clothing became a decisive piece of evidence.

Wife confesses

Confronted with the photographs and the recovered apparel, Ruby confessed to the crime. She told police she was having an extramarital relationship with a local resident named Gaurav.

According to her statement, on the night of November 17–18, Ruby had called Gaurav to her house. Around 2 am, her husband Rahul unexpectedly returned home and caught them in a compromising position. An argument followed, during which Ruby struck Rahul on the head with a heavy object, killing him on the spot.

Police said the two then planned the disposal of the body. The next day, Gaurav arranged a cutter machine, and together they severed Rahul’s head and chopped off his arms and legs. Ruby later purchased two large black bags from the market.

Investigators said Rahul’s head and limbs were packed into one bag and dumped into the Ganga river near Rajghat, about 50 kilometres from Chandausi. The torso was placed in another bag and thrown behind the Idgah on Patroua Road.

To divert suspicion, Ruby later filed a missing report for Rahul on November 24.

Following her confession, police recovered the cutter machine and other incriminating material from Ruby’s house. Forensic teams also confirmed that the body had been dismembered at the residence.

Police officials said it was the combination of the tattooed name on the decomposed body and the mobile phone photographs showing the deceased wearing the same T-shirt found on the torso that ultimately exposed the crime.

Both Ruby and Gaurav have been arrested. Police said further investigation is underway to recover the remaining body parts and complete forensic and legal procedures.