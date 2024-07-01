Same day, same way: 5 of same family found hanging in MP similar to Delhi's Burari-like incident 

In a disturbing case, local authorities in Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh discovered the bodies of five individuals, including three children, in what appears to be a case of mass suicide at their residence in Ravdi village.

Madhya Pradesh police responded to the discovery following an early morning alert on Monday. According to a police official, initial findings suggest that Rakesh Dodwa (27), his wife Lalita Dodwa (25), and their children Laxmi (9), Prakash (7), and Akshay (5) were found hanging inside their home.

"The distressing report of five deaths in Ravdi village, Sondwa tehsil, reached us at 7 AM today," the police official confirmed.

A team led by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Alirajpur has been assembled to investigate the incident thoroughly, the official added.

This tragedy bears eerie similarities to a case reported in Gujarat last year, where seven members of a family were found deceased in their residence. The victims included three young children, with six succumbing to poisoning and one found hanging from a ceiling fan in Surat's Palanpur Jakatnak Road area.

"In that instance, a suicide note referencing financial troubles was recovered from the scene," police officials revealed, echoing tragic circumstances that have gripped communities in recent years.

The bodies of the deceased in Alirajpur have been transported for autopsy as authorities endeavor to unravel the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event.

These incidents resonate grimly with past tragedies, such as the mass suicide of nine family members in Maharashtra's Mhaisal village in 2022 and the infamous Burari incident in Delhi, where 11 family members were similarly discovered to have taken their lives nearly four years earlier.

Local authorities continue to investigate, grappling with the emotional toll and seeking to provide clarity on the circumstances leading to these tragic losses.