Sandeshkhali row: SC rejects WB government’s plea against HC order on CBI probe into allegations

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order directing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the Sandeshkhali incident.

On April 10, the High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The court said that “an impartial enquiry” was necessary “in the interest of justice and fair play”.

“Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?” a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan observed, adding that on the last date of hearing, the counsel appearing for the state said the matter be adjourned after the apex court asked this specific query.

In its plea before the apex court, the state government said the HC order demoralised the entire state machinery, including the police force.

“The West Bengal government has challenged the Calcutta High Court’s CBI enquiry order in the Supreme Court. The last hearing was in May, however, at that time the court was adjourned. Today, after listening to the senior councels of the state of Bengal, the Supreme Court has dismissed their appeal,” advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava said on the Supreme Court dismissing the West Bengal government’s plea against the CBI enquiry into the matter.

The High Court had directed CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted. The court had noted that the investigation will be monitored by it.

The HC also directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

While hearing the plea on April 29, the apex court asked the West Bengal government as to why the state should come in as a petitioner for “protecting the interest” of some private individuals.

CBI is already investigating the case of attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali and has registered three FIRs related to incidents on January 5.

(With inputs from PTI)