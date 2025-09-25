In a letter responding to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's request to allow limited public vehicular movement through Wipro's Bengaluru campus to ease congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Wipro Founder Azim Premji declined, citing legal, governance, and statutory concerns.

Premji emphasised that Wipro's Sarjapur campus, which is part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), is private property. It serves global clients and is bound by contractual obligations that mandate strict access control. "Allowing public use of the campus would not offer a sustainable, long-term solution," he wrote.

Despite this, Premji expressed Wipro’s willingness to collaborate with the state government on a data-driven approach to address Bengaluru’s persistent traffic issues. He suggested commissioning a comprehensive study led by experts in urban transport management to identify actionable solutions.

In his letter, Premji thanked the Chief Minister for recognising Wipro’s contributions to the state and acknowledged the urgency of tackling traffic problems along the ORR, a vital export-oriented economic hub. He noted the complexity of the issue, pointing out that it involves multiple factors and therefore does not have a single solution.

Premji proposed the creation of a scientific, expert-led study that could develop a holistic roadmap with solutions implementable in the short, medium, and long term. "To demonstrate our commitment to being a part of the solution, Wipro will be pleased to engage in this process and underwrite a significant portion of the cost for this expert study,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Premji reaffirmed Wipro’s dedication to collaborating with the Karnataka government, emphasising that a data-driven approach would lead to the most effective solutions for Bengaluru’s traffic problems.

To curb the severe traffic congestion at Iblur Junction on the ORR, the CM sought Wipro's permission to permit limited vehicular movement through its campus. In his letter dated September 19 addressed to Premji, the CM said that preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that if Wipro opens its campus to vehicular movement, it could reduce traffic on its adjoining stretches by 30%, particularly during peak office hours.