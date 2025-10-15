SC allows bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR from October 18 to 21 under strict rules

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the limited use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 21, setting clear boundaries on their sale and use during the festive period.

Only those green crackers approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) will be allowed, and they must be sold exclusively by certified companies at designated locations. The Court underlined that only firecrackers bearing a valid QR code will be considered compliant with the rules.

Directing both the police and local administration to act with vigilance, the Court instructed that special patrol teams be deployed to oversee the manufacturing and sale of green crackers.

The permitted time slots for bursting crackers are two hours in the morning, from 6 AM to 7 AM, and two hours in the evening, between 8 PM and 10 PM.