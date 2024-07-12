SC grants Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in excise policy scam case

The Supreme Court granted an interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the excise policy scam case on July 12.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta of the Supreme Court sent Arvind Kejriwal's appeal contesting his ED detention to a more enlarged bench.



The Supreme Court declared in its decision that an arrest cannot be made only because someone is being questioned.

While granting the bail the SC said, " Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for more than 90 days. He is an elected leader and it is upto him whether he wants to continue in the role or not."

Even though he is granted interim bail, Kejriwal will stay in Tihar Jail because the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also detained him in relation to the corruption case involving the purported liquor policy case.

In a previous ruling on May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 in the money laundering case but ordered him to refrain from visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. Consequently, Kejriwal complied with the court's directive to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal's plea in the Supreme Court serves as an appeal against the Delhi High Court's decision that dismissed his petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the ED in the excise policy case. The Chief Minister contends that his arrest, following the announcement of the General Elections, was driven by ulterior motives.

Having been taken into ED custody on March 21 concerning a money laundering investigation relating to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy 2021-22, Kejriwal has been embroiled in a legal battle to defend his innocence amid mounting accusations and counterarguments.

The forthcoming ruling by the Supreme Court is highly anticipated and is expected to carry significant political ramifications.