SC rejects IMA chief's apology over remarks in Patanjali Ayurved misleading ads case: 'You can't sit on a couch giving an interview...'

The Supreme Court has dismissed the apology issued by the Indian Medical Association's president, Dr RV Asokan, for his remarks on the court's ruling in the misleading ads case against Patanjali Ayurved, in an interview.

Dr Asokan, who was personally present before the Court in response to a notice issued on Patanjali Ayurved's plea seeking contempt proceedings against him, expressed unequivocal apologies to the bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah. However, the bench was not pleased with his actions.

The court said, "We are the first one to uphold the freedom of free speech. But there are times when there should be self-restraint. As IMA President, you should have had self-restraint. We didn't see that in your interviews," the bar and bench reported.

The judgement came in response to Dr Asokan's remarks on the apex court in a recent interview with PTI, where he criticised the courts ruling in Patanjali Ayurved's ads case. Justice Kohli charged Asokan, stating, "You can't sit on a couch giving an interview to the press and lampooning the court."

Justice Kohli stated that Dr Asokan's actions would have to be addressed in the same manner as Patanjali's. It may be noted that the Court rejected Patanjali and its founders' apologies for breaking an obligation granted to the Court.

"We have the same to say for your apology, as we did for Patanjali. It's a subjudice matter in which you were party. Your counsel could have asked for expunging remarks. But you went to press. We are not at all happy. We can't condone so easy," Justice Kohli stated.

The court also raised questions on the kind of apology issued by Asokan by questioning him why did he not issue a public apology before he came to the court.

Later, the judges expressed their disinterest to IMA's counsel, Senior Advocate PS Patwalia: "Mr Patwalia, we are not at this stage inclined to accept the apology tendered by your client," the live law reported.