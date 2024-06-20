'Scam 2024': Man caught selling mud-filled fake power banks on train, video viral 

In a bizarre incident that unfolded on a train recently, a man was caught red-handed selling fake power banks to unsuspecting passengers. The act was captured in a video shared by user Sankott on social media platform X, sparking widespread outrage among viewers.

The video footage exposes the man as he confidently tries to sell power banks bearing popular brand names like Samsung and Vivo to a passenger. Despite his assurances of their authenticity and top-notch quality, the video gave an alternative revelation.

In the video, the seller can be seen showcasing a variety of power banks to the passenger, claiming they are all in perfect working order. To prove his point, the passenger tests one of the power banks by charging his phone with it, seemingly without any issues. However, upon closer inspection, the passenger makes a shocking discovery – the power bank is filled with mud instead of actual electronic parts.

As the seller's lies are uncovered, a scuffle can be seen between the seller and the passenger, leading to a heated argument between the two individuals. The seller's attitude changes from persuasive to defensive as the truth behind his scam is revealed.

The video, which was shared on June 18, has since gone viral, amassing over three lakh views and garnering more than 3,000 likes. The widespread attention the post has received reflects the public's strong reaction to the fraudulent scheme exposed in the video, sparking discussions and commentary across various online platforms.