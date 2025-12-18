Seagull carrying Chinese GPS device spotted on Karnataka coastline close to INS Kadamba

A migratory seagull carrying a Chinese-manufactured GPS tracking device was discovered along the Karwar coastline in Karnataka, not far from the strategically sensitive INS Kadamba naval base, triggering local concern and official scrutiny. Residents noticed the unfamiliar device strapped to the bird near Timmakka Garden in the Uttara Kannada district and promptly informed the forest department’s marine wing.

Initial checks revealed that the tracker was linked to the Research Centre for Eco-Environmental Sciences, a body under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Forest officials said such devices are routinely deployed by researchers to monitor migration paths, feeding habits and long-distance movement of birds like seagulls.

A senior police official said authorities are in the process of validating the findings.

“The Forest Department's coastal marine cell found the bird and is currently conducting an inquiry. We are coordinating with them,” Karwar Superintendent of Police Deepan MN told India Today.

Data extracted from the tracker indicated that the seagull had travelled more than 10,000 kilometres, including flights across Arctic regions, before reaching India’s western coast, The Times of India reported.

Research or something more?

Forest department officials said early assessments point to the device being part of a scientific study, with no immediate signs of espionage. Still, they said the tracker will undergo a detailed technical evaluation to rule out any alternative use.

“At present, it appears to be part of a migratory bird research study. We will confirm the findings after detailed verification,” officials said.

Authorities have also contacted the Chinese research institute to seek clarity on the project’s objectives, duration and the bird’s point of origin.

The discovery has drawn heightened attention largely due to the location. INS Kadamba is among the Indian Navy’s most critical bases, hosting frontline warships, submarines and aircraft carriers. Once its ongoing expansion is complete, it is expected to become the largest naval base in the eastern hemisphere.

Officials noted that similar cases have surfaced in the past. In November 2024, a war eagle fitted with a tracking device was found near Baithkol port in Karwar. That episode, too, was eventually traced back to a wildlife research initiative, with no suspicious activity detected.