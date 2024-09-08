Security forces unearth large weapons cache after Jiribam violence leaves 5 dead in Manipur. Latest updates

A massive combing operation to trace militants was underway in Manipur a day after at least five people were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam district amid drone and rocket attacks. The security agencies recovered large caches of weapons in a significant arms haul in the state, which has been on the boil since the ethnic violence began in May last year.

The seized weapons include sniper rifles, pistols, guns, short- and long-range mortars, grenades, and long-range rocket bombs, among other ammunition, according to a India Today report.

On September 7, at least five people were killed after a gun battle erupted between two armed groups following the killing of an elderly Meitei man in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

Following Saturday’s flare-up, Chief Minister Singh led a meeting of ruling party MLAs – the BJP-led government in Manipur also includes MLAs from the Naga People’s Front, National People’s Party and the Janata Dal (United). BJP MLA from Lamlai, Kh Ibomcha, said that a decision had been taken to pressure the Centre to “take up befitting actions to bring the militants under control”, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Earlier this week, fresh arson took place in Jiribam district after suspected ‘village volunteers’ burnt down an abandoned three-room house of a retired police officer at Jakuradhor in Borobekra police station area.

The district witnessed fresh violence despite representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to restore normalcy and “prevent incidents of arson and firing” in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on August 1.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic violence in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June.

Thousands had to leave their homes and relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling by security forces in mid-July.