Manipur CM calls emergency cabinet meeting amid renewed violence in the state

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday to address escalating violence in Manipur. This decision comes in the wake of a week marked by severe unrest in the state.

At least five people lost their lives during gun firings between rival community groups in the Jiribam district today. Security sources have indicated that the number of casualties may rise, with several others reported injured.

The violence intensified on Friday when suspected militants launched rocket attacks on the residence of Mairembam Koireng, Manipur's first chief minister. This attack resulted in one death and left six others injured.

In response to the violence, security forces acted swiftly, destroying three bunkers in the neighbouring Churachandpur district and conducting aerial patrols using military helicopters.

Adding to the turmoil, Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), declared an indefinite public emergency. Athouba cited a significant increase in aggression from the Kuki community, noting, "The escalation of Kuki aggression has increased double-fold again." He reported multiple incidents of drone bombings in Imphal West, which have resulted in numerous casualties, including two missile attacks launched from approximately seven kilometres away.

"This is not an ordinary attack," Athouba emphasized. "The missile has travelled from the hills to reach this place. The central forces deployed to manage the Kuki armed groups are completely vulnerable."

In light of the recent violence, residents in the outskirts of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts have taken precautionary measures by turning off lights following multiple drone sightings. Security forces remain on high alert to monitor the movements of large groups of people, particularly after militants used drones to drop bombs in two nearby locations in Imphal West district.

The use of drones as weapons in Manipur was first reported on September 1 in Koutruk village, where an attack resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries. A subsequent drone attack occurred the following day in Senjam Chirang, injuring three individuals.