Security tightened in J&K, Punjab amid intel on potential terror attack

An alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab following intelligence warnings of potential Fidayeen assaults on security forces by Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This alert follows Indian military strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, resulting in the elimination of several operatives. A strike on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur (night of May 7-8) also resulted in the deaths of several of Masood Azhar's family members. In addition, an alert has been issued for temples and river-based infrastructure.

In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, security measures have been heightened in Himachal Pradesh's districts bordering Punjab, including Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur, as confirmed by police on Thursday. Security has been increased at all border points with Punjab as a precautionary measure, with thorough vehicle checks and increased vigilance on suspicious individuals being conducted by deployed teams, according to Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Dhawal.

An official spokesperson told news agency PTI, security checks have been heightened in the districts of Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur, where renowned temples such as Baba Balak Nath, Maa Chintpurni, and Maa Naina Devi are located.

During a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, the government stated that the Pahalgam attack marked the beginning of escalating tensions. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media as India successfully neutralized an air defence system in Lahore.

Displaying a photograph of Pakistan army personnel at the funeral of three terrorists killed in Indian military strikes under Operation Sindoor, they highlighted the irony of civilians being draped in Pakistani flags and receiving state honours. The strikes targeted nine terror infrastructures in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India confirmed the elimination of several terror targets, despite Pakistan's claims that civilians were affected.'

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned that individuals attempting to challenge India's tolerance should be prepared for decisive action, similar to the recent Operation Sindoor. The day commenced with India's announcement that the Indian Armed Forces successfully dismantled an air defence system in Lahore following Pakistan's attempted overnight attacks on several Indian cities.