Semicon 2.0 draws investment commitments of ₹1 lakh crore, says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister did not disclose the names of the investors, saying several companies wanted to announce their plans only after securing approvals from their boards and shareholders.

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From foundation to full ecosystem

According to Vaishnaw, Semicon 1.0 focused on establishing the foundation for India’s semiconductor industry, while Semicon 2.0 aims to build a full-fledged ecosystem spanning chip design, equipment and materials, fabs, advanced packaging, research and development and talent.

The second phase will support semiconductor design companies, including startups and larger players, through investment, tooling, design, IT infrastructure, deployment and customer discovery.

Vaishnaw also highlighted venture capital funding secured by 20 deep-tech semiconductor startups under the first phase, calling it a major achievement.

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The government is also seeking to attract equipment, materials, chemicals and gas manufacturers, with Vaishnaw citing Japan’s ecosystem as an example of how such industries can support high-end chip manufacturing.

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Expanding semiconductor talent

Around 400 universities and institutes are already teaching chip design under the first phase. Semicon 2.0 will seek to expand this towards systems design, while the government plans to train technicians for upcoming semiconductor factories in partnership with industry and institutions such as Taiwan’s ITRI.

Vaishnaw flagged global macroeconomic risks and concentrated semiconductor supply chains as key challenges. He also said companies would decide where to locate manufacturing units based on policy certainty, government support and the strength of local ecosystems.