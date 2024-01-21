'Send to Sonia's house': BRS' KTR asks Telangana's people not to pay electricity bills

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has asked the people of Telangana not to pay the electricity bills and send them to former party chief Sonia Gandhi's house. Ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress had promised to provide free power up to 200 units to all households in the southern state.

Rao, the son of former chief minister KCR, said Revanth Reddy had promised during the election campaign that former party chief Sonia Gandhi would pay the current bills after Congress came to power. "If officials ask for payment of current bills, show them Revanth Reddy’s video," Rama Rao was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The BRS leader then asked the people to send their current bills to Sonia Gandhi's house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. He said the Congress should provide free electricity as promised under the Gruha Jyothi scheme with immediate effect.

Besides power, the Congress had also promised Rs 2,500 to every woman in the state under the Maha Lakshmi scheme. Last month, it was reported that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had started the process to implement the six guarantees. He said his government was committed to implementing all the promises within 100 days.

The BRS leader said the Congress government should immediately start disbursal of Rs 2,500 to every woman under the Maha Lakshmi scheme. He said the BRS would not spare the Congress if they tried to escape from fulfilling the promises.

In its manifesto, Congress had promised to provide Rs 2,500 every month to the women, LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500, free travel on RTC buses, Rs 15,000 annually to farmers, provide Rs 500 bonus for paddy crops.

The party also promised to increase the backward class reservations from the existing 23 per cent to 42 per cent in local bodies, provide 20,000 crores per year for the welfare of the backward class, revive all sugar factories in the state, and provide an MSP of Rs.12,000 to 15,000 per quintal for turmeric crops.



