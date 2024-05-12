'Sending more devotees to Yamunotri risky': Police urges people to postpone journey

Amid the ongoing Char Dham yatra, the Uttarkashi police warned that sufficient devotees have reached Yamunotri and requested worshippers to postpone their yatra for May 12.

"Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now, sending more devotees is risky," the Uttarkashi Police posted on X (formally Twitter).

"All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today," the police added.

#आवश्यक_सूचना

आज श्री यमुनोत्री धाम पर क्षमता के अनुसार पर्याप्त श्रद्धालु यात्रा के लिये पहुँच चुके हैं। अब और अधिक श्रद्धालुओं को भेजना जोखिम भरा है। जो भी श्रद्धालु आज यमुनोत्री यात्रा पर आने जा रहे हैं, उनसे विनम्र अपील है कि आज यमुनोत्री जी की यात्रा स्थगित करें। — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol) May 12, 2024

In another post, the police informed about traffic and security arrangements for the Yamunotri Dham route. It tweeted, "SP Uttarkashi Shri Arpan Yaduvanshi reached Yamuna Valley and took charge of traffic and security to make traffic and police arrangements for the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route..."

यमुनोत्री धाम यात्रा रूट यातायात व पुलिस व्यवस्थाओं को बनाने के लिये SP उत्तरकाशी,श्री अर्पण यदुवंशी द्वारा यमुनावैली में पहुंचकर यातायात व सुरक्षा की कमान संभाली गयी।ट्रैफिक के व्यवस्थित संचालन तथा जाम से निपटने के लिये वह आधी रात को स्वयं रोड पर उतरकर व्यवस्थाओं को देख रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/nxqhv9axme — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol) May 11, 2024

The police also informed that for the convenience and safety of the pilgrims, the traffic/journey is being operated through a gate/one-way system on narrow and sensitive routes.

Over 29,000 devotees paid obeisance at Kedarnath Dham on the first day of the pilgrimage of Char Dham Yatra.

"The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29,000 pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham," the State Information Department said.

A huge rush of devotees around the hilly approach to Uttarakhand's Yamunotri - a part of Char Dham Yatra along with Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath - led to a massive crowd build-up on the small hillside path on May 11.

Many were seen standing in long queues for hours, a day after the doors of Yamunotri temple in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees.

Several devotees said that they had been standing on the narrow path for more than two hours and alleged that the authorities had not given any proper thought to safety and crowd management.