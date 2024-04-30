Setback for Dushyant Chautala: 3 JJP leaders join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 25

In a setback to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana, the party's national secretary Ashok Sherwal along with two other party leaders joined the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday. JJP state general secretaries Kusum Sherwal and Harpal Kamboj joined the BJP, months after party chief Dushyant Chautala decided to break the alliance with the saffron party over the Lok Sabha seat-sharing dispute.

Related Articles

Dushyant Chautala was the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

The JJP leaders joined the BJP at the party office in Panchkula in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Speaking on the occasion in Panchkula, Chief Minister Saini welcomed the three leaders into the party fold. He said several leaders from other outfits have been joining the BJP.

Attacking the Congress, the chief minister said the development slowed down in the country during their regimes. He said the people of the country are confident that under Modi's leadership, the country will scale new heights of development.

Earlier on Monday, JJP's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh, who quit the party recently, had joined the Congress.

The alliance between JJP and BJP collapsed in March. The JJP wanted to contest at least two Lok Sabha seats, but the BJP said it could offer at max just 1 seat. The saffron party had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of voting on May 25.