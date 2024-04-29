UP Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mainpuri, Etah, Agra-- 10 seats to go polls in Phase 3. Details here

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Uttar Pradesh is all set to vote yet again in the third phase of the ongoing general elections. The third phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on May 7. In this phase, 10 Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls. These are Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly and Aonla.

The key seat to watch in this phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh would be Mainpuri. It remains to be seen whether Dimple Yadav retains the Samajwadi Party pocket borough or BJP's Jaiveer Singh springs a surprise.

Constituencies that will see a three-way fight between the NDA and INDIA alliances and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are Sambhal, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mainpuri and Aonla. A two-way contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party will be observed in seats like Hathras, Firozabad, Etah and Budaun.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections phase 3 constituencies, candidates

Constituency NDA INDIA BSP Sambhal Parmeshwar Lal Saini (BJP) Zia ur Rahman Barq (SP) Shaukat Ali Hathras Anoop Pradhan (BJP) Jasveer Valmiki (SP) ----- Agra (SC) Satyapal Singh Baghel (BJP) Suresh Chandra Kardam (SP) Pooja Amrohi Fatehpur Sikri Raj Kumar Chahar (BJP) Ramnath Sikarwar (Congress) Ramniwas Sharma Firozabad Dr Chandra Sen Jadon (BJP) Akshay Yadav (SP) ---- Mainpuri Jaiveer Singh (BJP) Dimple Yadav (SP) Shiv Prasad Yadav Etah Rajveer Singh (BJP) Devendra Singh Yadav (SP) ---- Budaun Durvijay Sakya (BJP) Aditya Yadav (SP) ----- Aonla Dharmendra Kashyap (BJP) Neeraj Maurya (SP) Aabid Ali Bareilly Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar (BJP) Praveen Singh Aron (SP) ----

Lok Sabha elections phase 1, phase 2

Before this, the country's most populous state voted in two phases on April 19 and April 26, respectively. In the first phase on April 19, voting took place across Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 57.61 per cent as of 7 pm on April 19.

In the second phase, polling took place in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura. The voter turnout in this phase stood at nearly 57 per cent.