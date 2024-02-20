Setback to INDIA bloc: Seat-sharing talks between Congress, SP fall through due to impasse over Moradabad, Bijnor seats, say sources

Lok Sabha elections news: Seat-sharing talks between the Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) have fallen through in Uttar Pradesh. The two parties disagreed over the allocation of three crucial seats in the Moradabad division.
The Congress also sought the Bijnor seat from the Samajwadi Party but the latter was unwilling to concede either of the two seats, India Today reported citing sources. The Samajwadi Party was also not willing to concede the Ballia seat to the grand old party.
The development came after Akhilesh Yadav made it crystal clear that his party would not join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra until a seat-sharing arrangement was finalised with the grand old party.
On Monday, the Samajwadi Party made the Congress a "final offer" of 17 Lok Sabha seats. Previously, it had offered 11 seats to the grand old party. The Congress reportedly gave a list of 28 seats to the Samajwadi Party, of which 10 have a significant Muslim population.
Did the two factions agree on anything at all?
Sources said that the agreed-upon seats included constituencies like Amethi, Rae Bareli, Mathura, Varanasi, Fatehpur Sikri, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Bansgaon, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Saharanpur.
Samajwadi Party candidate list so far
Mainpuri- Dimple Yadav
Ghazipur- Afzal Ansari
Muzaffarnagar- Harendra Malik
Shahjahanpur- Rajesh Kashyap
Misrikh- Rampal Rajvanshi
Mohanlalganj- RK Chaudhary
Pratapgarh- SP Singh Baghel
Bahraich- Ramesh Gautam
Gonda- Shreya Verma
Chandauli- Virendra Singh
Amla- Neeraj
Sambhal- Shafiqur Rahman Barq
Firozabad- Akshay Yadav
Eta- Devesh Shakya
Budaun- Dharmendra Yadav
Khiri- Utkarsh Verma
Dhaurahra- Anand Bhadauria
Unnao- Anu Tandon
Lucknow- Ravidas Mehrotra
Farukhabad- Naval Kishore Shakya
Akbarpur- Rajaram Pal
Banda- Shivshankar Singh Patel
Faizabad- Avdesh Prasad
Ambedkar Nagar- Lalji verma
Basti- Ram Prasad Choudhary
Gorakhpur- Kajal Nishad
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2019
In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 62 out of the total 80 seats on its own with nearly 50 per cent votes. While the BSP bagged 10 seats, the SP won 5 seats. Congress won the Gandhi family's bastion Rae Bareli but lost out on Amethi.
