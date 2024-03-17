Setback to KCR: Another BRS MP resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls, joins Congress

In a major blow to KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), MP Ranjith Reddy tendered his resignation from the party and joined the Congress on Sunday. Reddy, who is likely to contest for the Chevella constituency on the Congress ticket, termed evolving political circumstances as the reason behind his resignation to BRS.

"I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to the BRS party. I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency," Reddy wrote on X.

Earlier, BB Patil and Pothuganti Ramulu resigned from the BRS and joined the BJP. On Saturday, Warangal MP Pasunoori Dayakar also quit BRS to join Congress. However, many other BRS MPs have quit the party in recent weeks amid BRS MLC K Kavitha's arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Several former ministers and MLAs have quit BRS and joined the Congress, which wrested Telangana in the assembly elections in December 2023.

These exits have come just a month before the crucial general elections in the state. Polling for Telangana's 17 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13.

India Today-CVoter's opinion poll has predicted 10 seats for the Congress, while 3 for BRS and 3 for the NDA.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath)

