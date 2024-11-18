Sharad Pawar's appeal to voters ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 'Don't just defeat Ajit's faction, defeat them big'

NCP (SP) supremo and Maharashtra politics veteran Sharad Pawar on Monday appealed to voters to not just defeat those who rebelled against him under now Deputy CM Ajit Pawar but "defeat them big" in the Maharashtra assembly polls. He also cautioned his detractors that they should mess with anyone but him.

Speaking at a rally in Solapur's Madha, Pawar recounted an episode of defection that led to him losing the position of leader of opposition in the assembly nearly five decades ago, as well as his resolve that led to the defeat of all those who had backstabbed him.

"In the elections of 1980, 58 persons won polls from our party and I became leader of opposition. I had gone abroad and when I came back I realised Chief Minister AR Antulay saheb had done some miracle and 52 of the 58 MLAs had switched sides. I lost the post of LoP," Pawar Sr recounted.

Furthermore, he added that he did not take any action right away and that he spent the next 3 years connecting with the people throughout the state and working hard.

He added that in the next election, he fielded young candidates against the 52 MLAs who abandoned. "I am proud of the people of Maharashtra that all 52 who left me were defeated."

Emphasising his status as undefeated politician since he became an MLA at 27, he mentioned that he has his own experiences. "The people who betrayed should be shown their place. Don't just defeat them, defeat them big," he said.

After his stern message against detractors, the crowd erupted in uproarious applause.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by Sharad Pawar, split last July when his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The Election Commission later awarded Ajit Pawar the party name and 'clock' symbol, while Sharad Pawar's faction was named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) with the 'man blowing tutari' symbol.

The NCP (SP) has fielded Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, to challenge Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat, which Ajit has held since 1991.

Earlier this year, Ajit Pawar fielded his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against sitting MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, in the Baramati parliamentary seat. Sule won decisively, and Ajit later admitted that fielding his wife against his cousin was a mistake.

Voting for all the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra is all set to take place on November 20.