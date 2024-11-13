'He crossed all limits': Sharad Pawar makes it personal, calls for defeating 'betrayer' Chhagan Bhujbal

Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), held a rally on Tuesday in Yevla where his former protégé Chhagan Bhujbal is contesting against NCP-SP's Manikrao Shinde. Addressing the crowd in the stronghold of Bhujbal, Pawar apologised for what he termed as giving a "wrong candidate" during the 2019 elections.

Pawar made an emotional appeal to voters, urging them to defeat Bhujbal, whom he called a "betrayer," signaling the deep resentment following Bhujbal's shift to Ajit Pawar's faction in July 2023. He revealed that Bhujbal had once visited his home, proposing to mediate between him and Ajit Pawar but failed to return or follow through.

Highlighting his long association with Bhujbal, Pawar recounted numerous opportunities provided to him over the years, including positions as Opposition Leader and Deputy Chief Minister, despite his controversies. “He crossed all limits of political decency and went on to betray me,” Pawar asserted. He reminded the crowd of Bhujbal’s history of switching allegiances, including his past defection from Shiv Sena, founded by the late Bal Thackeray, to join Pawar in Congress in 1991.

“Bhujbal made fun of Balasaheb Thackeray, who had made him the mayor of Mumbai. When he feared attacks from Shiv Sainiks, I protected him. Later, we fielded him as a candidate when he wanted to contest, but he lost,” Pawar said.

After Bhujbal’s defeat, Pawar supported him by sending him to the Legislative Council and appointing him as Leader of the Opposition. “When I founded the NCP, I made Bhujbal the first state president of the party. I made the mistake of fielding him from Yevla and making him the second most important minister in the government,” Pawar admitted.

Pawar recalled Bhujbal’s resignation over certain issues during his tenure as minister but noted that he was brought back into the government after promising to reform. “I stood by him when he had to go to jail following some allegations and even gave him a post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” Pawar said.

Discussing recent events, Pawar pointed out that after the NCP split, Bhujbal initially offered to mediate between him and Ajit Pawar. “He offered to mediate and left but has not returned ever since. He even took oath (as minister) the next day,” Pawar stated, emphasising Bhujbal’s betrayal.

Urging voters in Yevla to reflect on Bhujbal’s track record, Pawar remarked, “It is up to you to decide whether to support such a person.”

Yevla, a constituency with 3,26,626 voters including about 1.35 lakh Marathas, is known for its large onion wholesale market and Paithani sarees. Bhujbal, 77, from the Mali OBC community, started as a vegetable vendor in Mumbai’s Byculla market and became a prominent political figure after joining Shiv Sena in 1966.

Bhujbal, once a staunch advocate for Hindutva and Marathi pride, shifted to Congress in 1991 under Pawar’s leadership. Justifying his decision to join Ajit Pawar last year, Bhujbal said he was motivated by the need to address voters’ issues.

(With inputs from PTI)



