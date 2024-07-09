'Share the number of...': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asks govt to disclose Army casualties in J&K in last 10 years

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday asked the central government to provide the number of security force casualties in Jammu and Kashmir over the past ten years.

Speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut expressed concerns about the worsening situation in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in 2019. He stated, "Many soldiers have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during this government's time. Since this government took office ten years ago, especially after removing Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been getting worse."

"We want to know the number of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives," Raut said. His comments came after a recent deadly attack in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party, killing five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, and wounding several others.

Raut questioned who was responsible for preventing such attacks in the Union Territory. "Whose responsibility is it to stop these attacks? It is the responsibility of the prime minister, home minister, and defence minister," he said.

On Monday afternoon, terrorists attacked a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing five Army personnel and injuring six others. When they were attacked, the Army vehicles were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, about 150 km from Kathua. The injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said the terrorists threw a grenade and then opened fire. Although the security forces retaliated, the terrorists escaped into the nearby forest.