'The agency has done big blunder by...': Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer questions CBI's handling of Sheena Bora murder case after skeletal remains goes missing

Ranjeet Sangle, the advocate representing Indrani Mukerjea, has launched a scathing attack on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), questioning the integrity and competency of the premier investigative agency in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Sangle's remarks come after a key piece of evidence in the high-profile Sheena Bora murder trial has seemingly gone missing. The prosecution has disclosed that the bones, which the CBI has identified as Sheena Bora's remains, are reportedly untraceable.

Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode on Friday informed the special CBI court in Mumbai that crucial skeletal remains, recovered by Pen police in 2012 during the investigation into Sheena Bora's alleged murder, are now reportedly missing. Despite efforts to locate them, the bones necessary for forensic analysis could not be found.

Speaking to ANI, Sangle expressed concerns over what he termed as a "big blunder" committed by the CBI. He mentioned that from the perspective of the investigation, the agency's actions could significantly undermine the prosecution's case. According to Sangle, this lapse casts serious doubts on the reliability of the evidence presented by the CBI, suggesting it could jeopardize the prosecution's narrative "of the size of a lunar crater."

"From the investigation point of view, I think it is a big blunder that the agency has committed. From the prosecution's point of view, I think this puts a big hole in the prosecution's case of the size of a lunar crater. We will take whatever legal advantage that gives us or legal mileage that this gives us... CBI is an extremely meticulous, responsible and premier independent investigating agency of the central government," he said.

Highlighting the meticulous reputation of the CBI as a responsible and independent investigative body under the central government, Sangle raised eyebrows by insinuating the possibility of fraud within the agency itself. He questioned whether the mishandling of crucial articles related to the case was a deliberate act aimed at misleading or undermining the investigation.

"My apprehension is whether this is a fraud played upon the CBI itself because the records seem that none of the officers of the CBI had ever physically or visually seen these articles," Sangle remarked, hinting at potential internal discrepancies or oversights within the agency's handling of critical evidence.

The CBI alleges that Sheena Bora was strangled to death in 2012 by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, along with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai. Afterward, they allegedly transported her body to Pen village and burned it.

In 2012, skeletal remains recovered by Pen police were sent to JJ Hospital for examination. The case remained unresolved until 2015 when Shyamwar Rai's arrest led to the disclosure of the alleged murder plot.