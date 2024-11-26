'Shinde is still in play': Sena plays Maratha, local poll cards as BJP backs Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised to nominate Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) likely to be named Deputy Chief Ministers. While BJP's central leadership has approved Fadnavis as CM, the Shiv Sena has yet to agree to this arrangement, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

"There has been no consultation with us on making Fadnavis the CM and our party has not agreed on any name for CM yet," a Shiv Sena source told IE. Another Shiv Sena leader hinted that Shinde remains a strong contender for the top post. "Shinde is still in play, and there is no final decision. Talks are on… There will be multiple rounds of discussions before the name comes out. It might take some time."

The BJP has convened a high-level meeting in New Delhi with Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar to finalise power-sharing terms and Cabinet composition.

A BJP insider emphasised the need for coalition harmony, noting, "Maintaining the image of an accommodating coalition leader is very crucial for the BJP as it heads a coalition government at the Centre."

The BJP, which secured 132 seats, just 13 short of a majority in the 288-member Assembly. Leaders within the party are pushing for Shinde to endorse Fadnavis as chief minister to project unity within the coalition. "If Shinde steps aside, it would be a big boost to his image as a leader, and his bargaining power with the BJP during government formation and in other decisions will be stronger," a BJP leader noted as per IE.

However, sidelining Shinde comes with risks. Some BJP leaders warn that such a move could hurt the party's performance in local body elections across Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena is firm on its demand for Shinde to continue as CM. Party leaders argue that denying him the CM post would provide ammunition to Uddhav Thackeray's faction, which could frame the BJP's actions as betraying the Shiv Sena for power. "It could well be turned into a BJP vs Maharashtra fight."

The party also highlighted Shinde’s appeal among Maratha voters and his leadership in dismantling Congress' influence in the state. "The mandate is for the Shinde government’s welfare measures and good governance," a Sena source told IE.

On Monday, India Today reported that Ajit Pawar has backed Fadnavis as the next chief minister. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also backed Fadnavis to make a comeback as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. The RSS functionaries believe that it was Fadnavis' face due to which people supported the BJP.

"Fadnavis has been the leader of all the MLAs. It was his face that got the BJP people's support. This will also consolidate the BJP-RSS synergy in Maharashtra," the functionary told CNN-News18.