'Shinde Sena workers are backing Congress in...': Former BJP MP resigns from party, runs as Independent

Former BJP MP Heena Gavit resigned from the party on Tuesday as she is contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections as an Independent. Gavit, a two-time MP from Nandurbar, had decided to contest the election from the Akkalkuwa Assembly as an independent candidate and hence "I have decided to resign from the membership of the BJP". "I have submitted this resignation as I don't want any problems for Mahayuti leaders due to me."

In Akkalkuwa, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has fielded Aamshya Padavi.

Heena is the daughter of BJP leader Vijaykumar Gavit, who has been fielded from Nandurbar. She claimed that some Shinde Sena workers were backing the Congress candidate there. "In the Nandurbar constituency, the leaders and party workers of Shiv Sena are supporting the Congress candidate. I have told this to our leader Devendra Fadnavis and also to Shiv Sena leaders. I will contest as an independent candidate," she said.

'Rebels Will Be Expelled'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule today said that the party will suspend rebels for six years. The rebellion by those who have been denied tickets has posed a headache for both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations.

Former MP Gopal Shetty withdrew his nomination filed as an independent candidate from Mumbai's Borivali seat on Monday after being persuaded by the BJP to opt out of the poll race. The ruling BJP also managed to get some of the other rebels withdraw their nominations. Some rebels have tendered resignation, while the party will be removing some of them, the BJP leader said. "By today evening, we will be closing the party's doors for them and they will be suspended for six years."