'Shocks the conscience, indefensible': Delhi High Court slams Baba Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remarks, next hearing on May 1

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday condemned Baba Ramdev for his remarks against Hamdard and its popular drink Rooh Afza. The company moved the Delhi High Court against Baba Ramdev following his controversial remarks.

The high court came down heavily against his remarks and said: "It shocks the conscience of court. This is indefensible."

Advertisement

The court's remarks came after Hamdard argued that the case goes beyond Baba Ramdev disparaging the popular drink. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, said that the case is also that of communal divide.

"This is a case which is shocking, which goes beyond disparagement. This is a case of creating communal divide, akin to hate speech. It will not have protection from law of defamation," Rohatgi was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The senior advocate further said that this should not be allowed since the country already has enough problems to deal with at the moment. Referring to the ‘Fir purane sharbat par apne dharm and dhan ki barbadi kyu’ remark, the Hamdard counsel said that it must be removed

Advertisement

The counsel appearing for Ramdev assured the court that whatever is in Patanjali's control will be removed and that they are not against any religion. To this, the court said that this assurance cannot be verbal and needs to come on affidavit.

"Let an affidavit be placed on record stating he shall not issue any such statements or advertisements, social media posts similar to this in future," the Delhi High Court said. Patanjali has been directed to file an affidavit in 5 days and the matter will be next heard on May 1.

Baba Ramdev's controversial video

Earlier this month, Baba Ramdev stirred quite the hornet's nest with his claims of 'sharbat jihad'.

He claimed in a viral video that Rooh Afza maker Hamdard was using its money to build masjids and madrasas. "There's a company that gives you sharbat, but the money it earns is used to construct madrasas and mosques," he alleged.

Advertisement

He further said that gurukuls will be built if one opted for Patanjali's drinks instead.

"If you drink that sharbat, madrasas and mosques will be built. But if you drink this [referring to Patanjali’s rose sharbat], gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.”

Baba Ramdev, the face of Patanjali, also drew a parallel between love jihad and Rooh Afza. “Just like there is love jihad, this is also a kind of sharbat jihad. To protect yourself from this sharbat jihad, this message must reach everyone.”

Furthermore, he compared sharbats from other companies to "toilet cleaners" while urging people to protect their family and children from these offerings in the market.