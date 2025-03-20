'Should have happened years ago': Sanjeev Sanyal as proposal cleared to procure 238 new air-conditioned local trains for Mumbai

Mumbai’s lifeline—its local train network—is set for a major transformation as Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Wednesday informed Parliament that the government has cleared the proposal for the procurement of 238 new air-conditioned local trains for Mumbai.

Economist and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal, welcomed the move, calling it a much-needed upgrade that should have happened years ago.

In a tweet, Sanyal stated, "Finally, Mumbai local trains will be converted to AC. About time. Money was never the problem; this should have happened years ago but every upgrade in India is stalled by someone who will argue that it will adversely impact the poor."

He drew parallels to the introduction of mobile telephony in India, where concerns over affordability and a "digital divide" initially stalled progress. However, mobile phones later became an essential tool for every section of society, including the underprivileged. Sanyal argued that improved public transport would similarly benefit the middle class and the poor, as billionaires already travel in their luxury cars.

Finally Mumbal local trains will be converted to AC. About time. Money was never the problem; this should have happened years ago but every upgrade in India is stalled by someone who will argue that it will adversely impact the poor. Remember when mobile telephony was introduced,… pic.twitter.com/LTPsXMfH7u — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) March 20, 2025

The plan to phase out non-AC local trains has been in discussion for years, with railway officials highlighting the benefits of better passenger comfort, energy efficiency, and reduced pollution. The Western Railway and Central Railway have been gradually introducing AC trains, but their full-scale adoption has faced resistance due to concerns over affordability and accessibility.

However, debate continues over accessibility and pricing. The plan to convert all local non-AC trains into AC was stopped following the opposition from the NCP in August 2022 after its president, Sharad Pawar, called for the complete withdrawal of AC trains and restoration of regular services for working-class commuters.

While AC train tickets currently cost more than regular ones, Indian Railways has been considering dynamic pricing and affordable season passes to ensure wider accessibility.

The upgrade marks a significant shift for Mumbai, where overcrowded trains have long been a major challenge. With rising temperatures and increasing commuter demand, AC locals could redefine the city’s commuting experience, making public transport more comfortable and efficient.