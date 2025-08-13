'Should we give him a seat in the Indian cabinet?': Sushant Sareen on NRI investor's 'BE NICE TO TRUMP' checklist

Strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen on Wednesday replied to NRI investor and venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani's checklist of what US President Donald Trump wants from India. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Sareen suggested several things that India can do to appease Trump.

"Should we give him a seat in the Indian cabinet, hey, maybe we can make him super PM of India to satisfy his ego. How about giving him a golf course in Rashtrapati Bhavan? Maybe we can rename it as Trump Presidential Palace. Best of all, let's just become a colony of America. Will all this please him?"

In a long post, Motwani wrote that Indians are "repackaging themselves as critical PEACEBUILDERS between Russia and Ukraine (oil or no oil)."

She further laid out Trump's expectations from India, including MoUs worth $100-500 billion with top Indian business houses, and a promise to buy more energy from the US and reduce dependence on Russian crude oil.

Not just this, she also said: "If possible, thank Trump for his behind-the-scenes work on controlling Chinese military equipment, and support in Pakistan. BE NICE TO TRUMP. He knows we love him, but we must show it more actively. American culture is different from India. Be more expressive. Jai Hind. And may God bless both our great countries."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the US next month for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in New York in September. A meeting with Trump is also being worked out to discuss and iron out issues on trade, India Today reported, citing sources.

If materialised, this will be the second meeting of the two world leaders in 7 months after Modi visited the White House in February this year. Besides Trump, Modi is also likely to hold high-level meetings with foreign leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump is keen on meeting Modi, as per sources. It was Trump who invited Modi to visit Washington in June when the Prime Minister was in Canada for the G7 Summit.

At the time, Modi declined the invitation due to the fact that Trump would look to orchestrate a meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who was also in the US at the time. If the meeting goes well, PM Modi may personally invite Trump to visit India for the QUAD summit scheduled in October.