'Show us a single image of...': NSA Ajit Doval challenges Pakistan's over damage to Indian assets

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday challenged Pakistan over its claims that there was substantial damage to India's defence apparatus during Operation Sindoor. He said that there is not a single image of "even a glass being broken".

Doval further revealed that the precision strikes executed by India — under the codename Operation Sindoor — targeted 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and not just in border areas. He said that India's strikes against terror camps inside Pakistan and not just in the border areas were highly precise and that the Indian armed forces did not hit anywhere else except these targets.

He explained that the precision was to the point where India knew who was where, and the entire operation was over in just 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7.

"Thereafter, lot of things were said, foreign press said Pakistan did that and this... you tell me one photograph, one image which shows any Indian damage being done... even a glass being broken," Doval said while addressing the 62nd convention ceremony of IIT Madras in Chennai.

He added that the images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10.

"The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala, Rawalpindi... I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images... We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases)."

Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that it inflicted damage on India's defence apparatus during Operation Sindoor, including downing 3 Indian fighter jets and attacking several airbases, including Adampur, Pathankot, Bhuj, and Udhampur.

Pakistan has also claimed that it targeted Indian air bases with drones and UCAVs. India has denied these claims, saying its air defense systems successfully thwarted Pakistan's attacks. New Delhi, however, acknowledged limited damage to equipment and personnel at certain air force stations due to Pakistan's retaliatory strikes following Op Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists. The operation triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes before halting all military action on May 10.