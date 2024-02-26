scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Son of BJP leader among 10 arrested in drug bust at hotel in Hyderabad

Feedback

Son of BJP leader among 10 arrested in drug bust at hotel in Hyderabad

The arrest took place at Radisson Hotel Hyderabad Hitec City, where the party was organised. Nine others involved include Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, and Kedhar. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The arrest took place at Radisson Hotel Hyderabad Hitec City, where the party was organised. The arrest took place at Radisson Hotel Hyderabad Hitec City, where the party was organised.

Hyderabad Police have detained ten individuals, including Gajjala Vivekanand, son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader G Yoganand and grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Rosaiah, for possession and consumption of cocaine at a party in a five-star hotel room. 

The arrest took place at Radisson Hotel Hyderabad Hitec City, where the party was organised. Nine others involved include Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, and Kedhar. 

The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a police raid at the hotel, where they found cocaine, drug consumption paraphernalia, and three cellphones. After questioning Vivekanand, he confessed to hosting the party where cocaine was consumed.

A medical examination confirmed his drug use. Vivekanand, a 37-year-old director of Manjeera Group of Companies and son of G Yoganand, a businessman who contested the previous Telangana polls from Serilingampally Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, is now part of an ongoing investigation to identify the drug peddlers and other consumers involved in the case.

Ongoing investigations aim to identify the drug peddlers and other consumers involved in the case.
 

Published on: Feb 26, 2024, 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement