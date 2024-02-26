Son of BJP leader among 10 arrested in drug bust at hotel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have detained ten individuals, including Gajjala Vivekanand, son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader G Yoganand and grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Rosaiah, for possession and consumption of cocaine at a party in a five-star hotel room.

The arrest took place at Radisson Hotel Hyderabad Hitec City, where the party was organised. Nine others involved include Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Nirbhay, and Kedhar.

The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a police raid at the hotel, where they found cocaine, drug consumption paraphernalia, and three cellphones. After questioning Vivekanand, he confessed to hosting the party where cocaine was consumed.

A medical examination confirmed his drug use. Vivekanand, a 37-year-old director of Manjeera Group of Companies and son of G Yoganand, a businessman who contested the previous Telangana polls from Serilingampally Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, is now part of an ongoing investigation to identify the drug peddlers and other consumers involved in the case.

Ongoing investigations aim to identify the drug peddlers and other consumers involved in the case.

