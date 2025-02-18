Speeding Audi rams into scooter in Delhi’s Lodhi Road; two BBA students detained

An incident on Delhi's Lodhi Road resulted in serious injuries to two individuals after they were struck by a speeding Audi car. The accident occurred in front of the Jorbagh Post Office, where the luxury vehicle collided with a scooter, subsequently crashing into a tree.

The injured individuals have been identified as Naitik and Tushar, who were promptly transported to a trauma centre for medical care. According to the police, the car was being driven at a high speed in a reckless manner, leading to the accident. Visual evidence from the scene shows the extensive damage to the scooter caused by the collision with the Audi.

Related Articles

Both victims were rushed to a local trauma centre following the incident. Naitik is reported to be in stable condition, while Tushar is critically injured, and is receiving intensive medical attention.

#WATCH | Delhi: Two people who were travelling on a scooty got injured after an Audi car hit them in front of the Jorbagh Post Office. The car was being driven recklessly. Both the injured were rushed to a trauma centre, where Naitik is stable while Tushar is in critical… pic.twitter.com/YRCcMVW63y — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

The reckless driving of the Audi has been attributed to two individuals, both pursuing a BBA degree, who were in the car at the time of the accident; one was driving, while the other was a passenger.

The Delhi Police have taken swift action in response to the accident, detaining both accused individuals. Legal proceedings are underway, with an offence registered under section 281/125(A) BNS (279/337). This section pertains to offences under traffic regulations, and the police are conducting a detailed investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this grievous event. The authorities have confirmed that the accused were apprehended at the scene, ensuring that legal protocols are followed.

A relative of Naitik provided additional insights into the incident, emphasising the high speed at which the Audi was travelling. "...the Audi car was coming at a high speed and hit the scooty...the condition of one of the injured is serious, we have not seen Naitik's condition, so we cannot say anything about him, he has an injury in his leg. Both the accused have been caught by the police."