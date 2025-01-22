Jalgaon train accident: 10 dead as passengers get down on tracks, run over by another train 

In a freak incident, at least 10 train passengers were killed after they stepped out of a train due to the rumour of fire and was run over by another train passing on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on January 22 evening.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan told a TV channel that 10 to 12 persons had died in the incident, citing information given by the district collector.

The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora where the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire around 5 pm, Central Railway officials said.

Some passengers of Pushpak Express stepped down and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, said Central Railway’s chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing. “The tragic incident of the loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in an unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district. My deepest condolences to the affected families. 🙏

My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police are already at the site, with the District Collector… https://t.co/MbS8rCdzDu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 22, 2025

"The district administration, in close coordination with the railway authorities, is ensuring swift action for ensuring treatment of the injured persons. 8 ambulances were dispatched. General Hospital and nearby private hospitals on standby. Emergency tools like glass cutters and floodlights are kept ready.

We are closely monitoring the situation, and all necessary assistance and help is being provided without delay. I am in constant touch with the district administration," he added.

Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Dr Maheswar Reddy said none of the injured passengers were in critical medical condition and confirmed that 11 people had died so far. The accident spot is more than 400 km away from Mumbai.

“Our preliminary information is that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either ‘hot axle’ or ‘brake-binding’ (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing,” a railway official told PTI.

“Senior officials are reaching the spot, after which more information will be available,” Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon, told PTI.