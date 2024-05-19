'Spreading canards against ISKCON to appease...': PM Modi slams Mamata for her remarks against RKM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. He said threats are being issued against these socio-religious organisations to "appease" one's vote bank.

The Prime Minister said that the Trinamool Congress has crossed the limits of decency by stooping so low that it is "spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha".

"The TMC has gone beyond its limits by spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. West Bengal Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank," he said while addressing a rally in Purulia.

Banerjee, addressing an election rally on Saturday, had claimed, "Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so."

The Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the monks had joined with the BJP. She also named Kartik Maharaj of the Bharat Sevashram Sangh.

Earlier today, the BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said Bharat Sevashram Sangh will now approach the High Court against Mamata for "maligning Hindu saints". Malviya said the Sangh helped protect Hindu lives during Bengal's bloody anti-CAA riots. "No wonder TMC is mad at them!"

"Hindu organisations will also launch protests against Mamata Banerjee across Bengal for targeting ISKCON, Bharat Sevashram Sangh, and Ramakrishna Mission. All Hindu organisations must come forward against Mamata's open anti-Hindu rhetoric," he said.

"Will Mamata Banerjee dare to speak a word against Mohammad Yahya, Chairman of the Bengal Imam Association, who is openly urging Muslims to band together and vote for the TMC? She is preaching neutrality and secularism to Hindu organisations. Will she dare to give similar sermons to her vote-bank?"