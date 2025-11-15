Srinagar’s Nowgam blast kills seven, injures 30; India sees second major explosion within five days

A powerful explosion tore through the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar late Friday night, killing at least seven people and injuring around 30, with officials warning that the toll may rise. Eyewitnesses described a fireball erupting from the building as CCTV footage captured the moment the blast sent flames and thick smoke shooting into the night sky.

Advertisement

The explosion, recorded on nearby surveillance cameras, triggered immediate deployment of fire tenders, ambulances, and senior police personnel. Several of those injured remain in critical condition, and rescue teams continued combing through the debris through the night. Investigators said body parts were found as far as 300 feet away, underscoring the sheer force of the blast.

Two lines of investigation: mishandling or terror attack

Police officials said they are probing two possible triggers. One theory is that ammonium nitrate ignited during sealing in the presence of a magistrate. The second points to the possibility of a terror strike.

Officials confirmed the explosion occurred as personnel were handling explosive material recovered from a terror module busted earlier this month in Faridabad, where nearly 350 kg of chemicals tied to the case had been seized. While some of the materials were sent to a forensic lab, a substantial quantity remained stored at the Nowgam Police Station.

Advertisement

PTI reported that the bodies of the victims were moved to the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Another angle under examination is whether a seized car inside the police station compound had been rigged with an IED, potentially setting off the larger blast. The PAFF, a shadow outfit linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility — a claim officials say is still being verified.

Security tightened across J&K

Security forces sealed off the area, conducting sweeps with sniffer dogs. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo visited the injured at a local hospital. J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat held a hybrid security review as agencies remain on high alert following the Red Fort car blast earlier this week that killed 13 people.

Advertisement

Investigators are now examining whether the two explosions — the Red Fort incident and the Nowgam blast — point to a broader coordinated plot.

The trail that uncovered a terror module

The investigation began in mid-October after threatening posters surfaced in Nowgam. CCTV leads resulted in the arrests of three local residents, Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all previously linked to stone-pelting cases.

Their interrogation led authorities to Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned preacher, accused of radicalising doctors and circulating posters.

This eventually took agencies to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where doctors Muzammil Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed were arrested. Raids uncovered large amounts of ammonium nitrate, sulphur, potassium nitrate, and another 2,900 kg of chemicals linked to a doctor from Pulwama.

Hours later, a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 13 people. Investigators identified Dr Umar Nabi as the driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded. According to NIA sources, the seizure of chemicals may have spooked the accused, prompting movement between locations.

(With PTI inputs)