Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra terminus amid festive rush, 9 injured 

At least nine people were injured in a stampede at Bandra Terminus on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at 5:56 am on platform number 1, ahead of the departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express.

The injured were taken to Bhabha Hospital for treatment, where seven people are reported to be in stable condition, while two remain critically injured, according to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The stampede was triggered by a surge of passengers amid the festive rush ahead of Diwali, the BMC confirmed.

The injured passengers were identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19), and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18).

Train No. 22921, traveling from Bandra to Gorakhpur, arrived at platform 1 at 2:30 am from the yard. As the train approached, two passengers tried to board and sustained injuries in the ensuing rush. Railway authorities called an ambulance, and the injured were transported to the hospital.

Visuals from the scene showed blood on the platform floor as Railway Police and bystanders helped the injured onto stretchers. One video captured a railway officer carrying an injured passenger on his shoulder, while another showed two men lying on the floor, their clothes stained with blood. A man with a torn shirt sat on a nearby bench.

“A sudden stampede broke out this morning at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus as crowds surged to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur train,” an eyewitness said. “The rush quickly escalated, overwhelming the station’s capacity and leaving nine people injured.”

NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto criticised the Railways Ministry for the incident. “The stampede at Bandra Terminus is very disturbing. This shows the failure of the Railways Ministry Ashwini Vaishnaw. Lack of enough trains during the festive season and also a failure of the local administration has led to this mishap,” Crasto said.

(With inputs from Mustafa Shaikh and Dipesh D. Tripathi)