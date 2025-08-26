Standard Chartered opens its largest branch in Kolkata

British multinational bank Standard Chartered on Tuesday opened its largest branch in eastern India, located on the upscale Little Russel Street in Kolkata. This newly relocated branch was inaugurated by PD Singh, CEO, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered.

The new branch is designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of clients, with support from the global network of Standard Chartered Group, advanced technology, and wealth strategies offered by experienced relationship managers.

"This relocation is an affirmation of Standard Chartered's long relationship and continued commitment towards Kolkata, which hosted the bank’s first branch in India in 1858," said a statement from the bank.

Standard Chartered emphasised that the new location will serve as a hub to further deepen multi-generational client relationships and tap into new opportunities, particularly in the affluent, global Indian, and SME segments across Kolkata and eastern India.

The bank's commitment to the region extends beyond just financial services, but also aims to serve the evolving needs of the local economy.

With more than 165 years of presence in India, Standard Chartered continues to build on its legacy of strong ties with the country.

